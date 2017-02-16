Pets safe after fire scare at animal hospital
The popular Gulf Coast Animal Emergency Hospital had an emergency of its own after smoke filled parts of the building late Thursday morning. The hospital, located on the West Loop near Posk Oak, had an issue with one of its dryers in the basement of the b
KHOU 6:22 PM. CST February 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Day without immigrants
-
Rules might change for minor pot offenses
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Deputy seriously injured after being hit while directing traffic
-
Liberty Co. Constable hit, seriously hurt
-
No more lines thanks to Walmart's new high tech device
-
Rodents eating new car wiring
-
Kellyanne Conway on Today - 2/14/17
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
HPD seeks persons of interest in security guard's murder
More Stories
-
Teacher killed in Montgomery County crashFeb 16, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
-
Dozens of animals evacuated from animal hospital…Feb 16, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
-
Some Houston businesses closed on 'Day Without Immigrants'Feb 16, 2017, 9:24 a.m.