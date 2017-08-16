Peter Dinklage urges 'Game of Thrones' fans to stop buying direwolf-lookalike Huskies

Peter Dinklage, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, wants 'Game of Thrones' fans to cease buying huskies because they look like direwolves only to abandon them. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images)

Peter Dinklage is pleading with Game of Thrones fans to not be hasty with their pet purchases.

In tandem with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the actor hopes to discourage Thrones fans from getting Huskies solely for their similarity to direwolves, giant animals that are a part of the hit HBO fantasy series.

In a statement from PETA, the organization says the sled dogs are in demand because of the show's popularity. But often, it says, once owners understand the commitment the dogs require, they are abandoned. ABC7 News and KRON4 found evidence of this trend in the Bay Area.

"Please, to all of Game of Thrones' many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves' huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying Huskies," Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, says in the statement from PETA. "Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned — as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs."

Dinklage, a vegetarian, stressed the seriousness of pet selection. "Please, please, if you're going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you're prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter," he said.

