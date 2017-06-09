Pet of the Week: Meet Wrigley

Our Houston SPCA Pet of the Week is a special kitty named Wrigley. The pretty tabby is missing a leg but that doesn't stop him from being friendly and playful. For more information on Wrigley and other homeless pets, call the SPCA at 713-869-SPCA (7721).

KHOU 6:04 PM. CDT June 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories