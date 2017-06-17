Pet of the Week: Meet some adorable kittens!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Large metal hook crashes through woman's windshield
-
EZ tag system leads to big headaches for drivers
-
Parents on alert after 2 babies shot in Meyerland
-
Dentist in viral video performs good deed for woman in need
-
Stunning video of a Montgomery County police chase
-
VERIFY: Can a human swim faster than a great white shark?
-
Dramatic video shows officers rescuing woman after car flips into Galveston Bay
-
Craft beer industry finds new law tough to swallow
-
Lee County Woman and 5 Kids Found Safe
-
Homeless mom, baby get help from community
More Stories
-
HCSO: Man, woman shot in the head in Jersey Village homeJun 17, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
Woman injured after large metal hook crashes through…Jun 16, 2017, 11:19 p.m.
-
Fatal crash in north HoustonJun 17, 2017, 7:40 a.m.