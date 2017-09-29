Pet of the Week: Meet Mimi

Our Pet of the Week is a beautiful sweet dog named Mimi. The 8-year-old is heartworm positive but the SPCA will cover the cost of treatment. For more information on Mimi and other homeless pets, call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.

KHOU 5:07 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

