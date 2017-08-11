Pet of the Week: Meet Mia

Our Pet of the Week is a pretty Dachsund mix named Mia. She's about 3 years old and is "loving and funny." For more information on Mia and other animals that need forever homes, call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-SPCA.

KHOU 4:45 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

