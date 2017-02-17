Pet of the Week: Meet Leo

Our Pet of the Week is a cute boy bunny named Leo, in honor of Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month. Leo is a 2-year-old Dutch rabbit. You can learn more about Leo and other homeless animals by calling the Houston SPCA at 713-869-SPCA (7722).

KHOU 4:59 PM. CST February 17, 2017

