Pet of the Week: Meet Guster
Our Pet of the Week is an adorable guinea pig named Guster. He was found abandoned still in his cage. He's very sweet, gentle and loves people. For more information on Guster and other homeless pets, call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.
KHOU 6:02 PM. CDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
-
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Houston
-
Authorities respond as van plows into crowds
-
Hundreds of alleged sex buyers arrested in month-long operation
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
First look at Katy ISD's $70M stadium
-
Dallas woman escapes terror attack in Barcelona
-
Solar eclipse glasses are very hard to find
-
Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes? It could be a reality with high speed train
-
Huge show of support at fundraiser for family of slain chef
More Stories
-
Mom charged after son, 7, dies in drunk driving accidentAug 18, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
HCSO: Hundreds of alleged sex buyers arrested in…Aug 18, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
Police investigating possible murder-suicide in…Aug 18, 2017, 6:11 p.m.