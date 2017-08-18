Pet of the Week: Meet Guster

Our Pet of the Week is an adorable guinea pig named Guster. He was found abandoned still in his cage. He's very sweet, gentle and loves people. For more information on Guster and other homeless pets, call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.

KHOU 6:02 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

