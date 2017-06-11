Pence family says goodbye to their cat Oreo

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, wife Karen and daughter Charlotte and the family cats Pickle and Oreo, board their plane to fly to Washington D.C. from the Indianapolis International Airport. (Photo: Matt Kryger/IndyStar)

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the Pence family's beloved pets, Oreo, passed away this weekend.

Second lady Karen Pence paid tribute to the cat Saturday on Twitter, saying Oreo "touched a lot of hearts in your little life."

Oreo — along with the family's other cat, Pickle, and rabbit, Marlon Bundo — became famous in January, when the family moved to Washington, D.C.

Oreo made his national debut in a photo of the U.S. Air Force flight, which Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017

Since then, Marlon Bundo, better known as BOTUS (Bunny of the United States), has remained in the spotlight with an Instagram page.

The black-and-white rabbit even has made White House appearances, recently stealing the show at an event for Military Appreciation Month. At the time, Karen Pence said he was "kind of famous," as the first bunny to ride on Air Force Two.

CNN reported Oreo was 13 years old, according to an aide to the vice president.

Rest in Peace, Oreo. Washington isn't as cute without you.

Thanks to @usairforce for a great flight to Washington, DC with Karen, Charlotte, Oreo, Pickle and our rabbit, Marlon Bundo. pic.twitter.com/zKzZYcI9OE — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 9, 2017

