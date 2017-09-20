KHOU
Paws for Purple Hearts finds new home in San Antonio

A program that uses man's best friend as therapy for wounded veterans has a new home. Paws for Purple Hearts has moved into Port San Antonio.

Ivan Gibson, KENS 5:21 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

KENS 5 Photojournalist Ivan Gibson was there for the grand opening.

