Pasadena firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car

PASADENA, TEXAS - Pasadena firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten stuck under the hood of a car Tuesday.

A woman heard the kitty meowing, peeked into the car’s grill and realized it was stuck between the radiator and fan. She drove to Fire Station 6 and called 911.

It took a little work, but firefighters were able to free the frightened feline.





“No firefighters injured, no cats injured, no citizens injured. So all’s well that ends well,” said Lt. Frank Binetti from Station 10.

The kitty was taken to the Pasadena Animal Shelter. If no one claims the cat in the next 72 hours, it will be put up for adoption.

