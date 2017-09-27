Owner still searching for missing donkey after Harvey

Corey Langeslay reached to KHOU 11 asking for the public's help in finding George. He fears his donkey has been stolen or the person that has him doesn't know where he belongs. (Photo: Corey Langeslay)

NEW CANEY, Texas- Have you seen this beloved donkey?

A lot of families lost their pets during Harvey, including a donkey owner in New Caney.

Corey Langeslay reached to KHOU 11 asking for the public's help in finding George. He fears his donkey has been stolen or the person that has him doesn't know where he belongs.

If you know anything about George's whereabouts, please contact 281-748-1439 or email lulibell1960@gmail.com.

Photos: Donkey goes missing in New Caney

