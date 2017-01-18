Oldest known zoo gorilla dies at Columbus Zoo

A 60-year-old gorilla died in her sleep at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio this week, according to zoo officials.
Colo was born at the Columbus Zoo on Dec. 22, 1956, and at 60 exceeded her normal life expectancy by 20 years, the zoo said in a statement.
The zoo said she was the world’s oldest zoo gorilla.
“Colo touched the hearts of generations of people who came to see her and those that cared for her over a long lifetime,” Tom Stalk, Columbus Zoo president and CEO.
According to zoo officials, Colo had a malignant tumor removed in early December, but appeared to be in good health.
The zoo said she was the mother of three and a grandmother of 16.
The zoo plans to perform an autopsy to confirm Colo’s cause of death.
2017 USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs