Officials hope 'Big Fix' makes dent in stray animal crisis

Public officials and agencies from Houston and Harris County have been working on a new solution to the stray animal epidemic for months. (Photo: KHOU)

It’s an unprecedented initiative geared toward tackling the stray animal crisis that dates as far back as most Houstonians can remember.



The “Big Fix” is a first-of-its kind initiative crafted by Houston City Council member Karla Cisneros. It comes as a result of an animal summit between the city and county last year.



The plan is to get to the root of the ongoing cycle by deploying resources and information into 11 different Houston communities where stray animal numbers are the highest.



Veterinarians and volunteers on Saturday are set to give residents vouchers for free vaccinations, spays or neuters and microchips.

City leaders said it can’t “just be a one-time event," and they’re hoping that Saturday’s event will be the first of many.



“There are 2.3 million people in the city of Houston, but I’m hearing that the stray animal population exceeds one million. It’s quite apparent that we need to do something,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.



Bernie’s Burger Bus, Cuchara and Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino are helping to raise money for the “Big Fix” by donating a portion of their sales through February 11.

