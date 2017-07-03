Newborn red river hogs at Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is celebrating a baby boom this summer with the biggest newborn of all expected soon. Two red river hogs were born to first-time mom Luna on Tuesday, June 27. The unnamed hoglets made their public debut Monday as they frolicked with Luna and two other adult hogs, Neptune and Vidalia. (Jeremy Stewart video)  

KHOU 6:46 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories