Newborn red river hogs at Houston Zoo
The Houston Zoo is celebrating a baby boom this summer with the biggest newborn of all expected soon. Two red river hogs were born to first-time mom Luna on Tuesday, June 27. The unnamed hoglets made their public debut Monday as they frolicked with Luna and two other adult hogs, Neptune and Vidalia. (Jeremy Stewart video)
KHOU 6:46 PM. CDT July 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
54-year-old faces intoxication manslaughter charge
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Father at party run over in front of his kids in New Caney
-
Texas City commissioner charged in crash that killed father, son
-
One person killed, another injured in shooting at teen party in Sugar Land
-
VERIFY: Was a shark caught in Lewisville Lake?
-
Mule euthanized after being struck by vehicle along Beltway 8 in Pearland
-
Parking & road closures for Freedom Over Texas fireworks
-
Fireworks cause 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Harris Co.
-
Horse rescued after being struck by vehicle along Beltway 8 in Pearland
More Stories
-
Texas City commissioner charged in crash that killed…Jul. 3, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
HPD: Man found dead in a car in SW HoustonJul. 3, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Chase Bank confirms problems with website, appJul. 3, 2017, 4:39 p.m.