Budweiser Clydesdales welcome new baby foal!

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!

He is the first foal of the season! A beautiful colt named Pete!

Pete was born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri. The ranch reports both mom, Porsche, and baby are happy and healthy.



