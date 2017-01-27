KHOU
Budweiser Clydesdales welcome new baby foal!

Welcome to the family, Pete!

KSDK , KGW 12:18 PM. CST January 27, 2017

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!

He is the first foal of the season! A beautiful colt named Pete!

Pete was born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri.  The ranch reports both mom, Porsche,  and baby are happy and healthy.


