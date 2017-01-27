Budweiser Clydesdales welcome new baby foal!

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!
He is the first foal of the season! A beautiful colt named Pete!
Pete was born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri. The ranch reports both mom, Porsche, and baby are happy and healthy.
