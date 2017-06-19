New Austin dog hotel offers queen-sized beds, flat-screen TVs

D Pet Hotels Chelsea (Photo: D Pet Hotels Chelsea)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Memory foam mattresses. Flat-screen TVs. A fully staffed spa.

These might sound like the typical amenities you’d find on your next hotel getaway, but do you ever feel guilty your dogs aren’t getting the same type of treatment while you’re away? A new dog hotel in Austin might be able to help with that.

D Pet Hotels Austin, a “luxury resort and spa for the distinguished dog,” opens in West Austin on June 26, and it is touting itself for offering the finest and most modern luxury boarding for your furry friend.

The hotel will offer “standard” boarding suites, which will include Kuranda dog beds and flat-screen TVs. But if you really want to pamper your pooch you may spring for the “capital” suite, which will feature queen-sized beds with memory foam mattresses, room décor and large flat-screen TVs.

But the amenities don’t stop there. D Pet Hotels Austin also offers “the best in doggie daycare,” with three indoor air-conditioned play parks spanning more than 2,000 square feet. Each individualized park will cater to large, medium and small breeds respectively.

In addition, its “D Boutique” will carry specialty products and accessories from organic food and treats to "fabulous" dog toys for your pets’ dining and entertainment needs. Still, other services pets will have access to include a spa, chauffeured transportation services and a 24-hour vet on call.

“Dog lovers have already shown a great interest in what D Pet Hotels Austin has to offer, with the overwhelming message that Austinites are looking for something that is leaps above what every other facility is providing,” wrote owner Liza De La Chapa in a press release.

D Pet Hotels marks Austin as its fifth location, with other franchise facilities in New York City, Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

A native Texan and former client of D Pet Hotels, De La Chapa said she wanted to become a franchise owner to provide Austin dog owners with the same peace of mind she felt when her dogs were guests.

“I was able to finally enjoy a vacation or have my girls enjoy a rainy day without having to worry if they were taken well care of,” she said in the release. “Traditional kennels were not providing the level of comfort and care that I felt my girls deserved.”

Think your pooches deserve the same type of pampering? Discover D Pet Hotels Austin yourself at their open house event on June 25 from 11 to 4 p.m. at 7101 West Highway 71 in Oak Hill Plaza.

