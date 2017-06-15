Conoco, a mixed breed dog, disappeared from Bear Creek Estates on May 27.

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Things haven’t been the same in a tiny neighborhood in west Harris County since their most popular resident vanished without a trace.

Conoco, a mixed breed dog, disappeared from Bear Creek Estates on May 27. Technically, Conoco belongs to one family. But the woman who wrote us asking for help says the entire neighborhood adored him.

"He was everyone’s dog and everyone loved him!! He never met a stranger and would walk up, tail wagging to absolutely anyone,” Ivette Giboyeaux wrote.





Giboyeaux said Conoco would join residents on their morning walks, greet school kids at the bus stop in the afternoon and visit all of his dog buddies in the neighborhood. He also loved to go from house to house to curl up on the couch and chill with his two-legged friends.

“Our entire neighborhood is heartbroken and we want him back,” Giboyeaux wrote.

They’ve checked local vets, shelters and rescues without any luck. Giboyeaux said they’re convinced someone took Conoco.

Conoco is chipped. He is distinguishable by the large pink spots above his nose and lips.

If you know anything about the missing dog, please email us at web@khou.com.





