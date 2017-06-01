More than 25k sign petition to help prevent bird deaths in Galveston

More than 300 birds were found dead after they flew into a Galveston skyscraper, experts said. (Photo: Josh Henderson, Galveston Police Department)

GALVESTON, Texas - More than 25,000 people have signed a petition in an effort to prevent mass bird deaths in Galveston.

After 400 migratory birds were found dead earlier this month, activists are working to prevent such an incident from ever happening again.

Authorities said the birds crashed into the American National Insurance Company's 23-story office building.

The bird kill was likely caused by a combination of bad weather and bright lights, experts said.

Activists are now petitioning an ordinance requiring tall buildings turn out office lights after dark or face a fine.

© 2017 KHOU-TV