More than 200 animals adopted from BARC this weekend

BARC is offering $20 adoptions on dogs 5 months and older through Sunday. (BARC)

HOUSTON - After taking in more than 160 animals in one day, BARC officials say more than 210 animals were adopted from their shelter this weekend.

The shelter offered $1 pet adoptions Saturday and Sunday as a result of their overcrowding situation.

“We had over 210 animals adopted over the weekend. That’s more than double what we would adopt out on a normal weekend,” said Ashtyn Rivet, deputy assistant director at BARC. “KHOU helped save so many animals over the weekend!”

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, those available for adoption at BARC can be found online. However, BARC encourages all Houstonians to stop by the shelter at 3300 Carr Street in Houston and meet each animal in person.

BARC is open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

