Middle schooler builds harness to help pug walk again

BUDA, Texas -- A 7-year-old pug in Central Texas slowly lost her ability to walk and even stand. However, thanks to the care from a Buda middle school student, this dog is now getting the chance to walk again.

This past holiday season, Debbie Homann's daughter said she wanted to add a temporary furry friend to the family.

"My daughter called and asked if I would like to foster over the holidays so she wouldn't have to stay by herself," Homann said.

That's how 7-year-old pug, Polly, entered the picture as she got her from Pug Rescue of Austin.

"We clicked the first time we saw each other," Homann said. "We have this special bond right now. She won't let me out of her sight."

Polly, though, had a physical issue that continued to worsen with time.

"When I got her, her back legs were weak," Homann said. As the time has gone, they've become weaker. We knew that she was going to have to have some type of help, eventually."

Polly was diagnosed with degenerative disc disease, severely limiting the use of her hind legs.

"She wants to be held as you can see all the time, Homann said, holding Polly in her arms like a baby.

However, Homann didn't want to hold her the rest of the dog's life; she wanted to give her freedom. She got some help making it happen from an unexpected place -- 7th grade middle school student Ella Rose Davis, who goes to Barton Middle School in Buda.

"I just love animals," Ella Rose said. ""I love any way I can help them, really."

Ella Rose heard about Polly from a teacher at her school who knew Homann. Ella Rose said she knew exactly where to start - her Gateway to Technology class. Chris Glynn is the Gateway to Technology teacher at Barton Middle School and said this course allows kids to get hands-on experience with real-life problems.

"In design and modeling, the students get to create things from nothing," Glynn said. "They are given an open-ended problem that they get to solve through the step process."

Through this course, the students are given a "genius hour" in which for one hour every week each semester, every students gets to work on a project they are passionate about. With Ella Rose's love for animals, she decided to work on building Polly a harness.

"When Ella volunteered, I knew it was going to be successful from the get go," Glynn said.

So Ella Rose started working an hour every week this semester, first researching about the harness, then building the device with the help from Mr. Glynn. While Polly struggled a bit to handle the harness early on, she started to grow more and more comfortable with time.

"The first time she ran, she was smiling so much, and it just made me really happy," Ella Rose said. It made me want to cry almost."

"This is just so awesome to see," Homann said. "It's going to take time for her to build up her muscles in her legs again because I have had to carry her everywhere. I won't have to do that anymore."

While Homann said she initially told her daughter Polly would only stay through these past holidays, she said Polly has grown on her entire family and that she will likely adopt her very soon.

