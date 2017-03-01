Love-sick goose obsessed with family's car

Lincoln the goose is obsessed the family's Lincoln MKZ and follows it wherever it goes. (KTVB)

CALDWELL, Idaho - We bring you this unique love story from a family farm near Caldwell, Idaho where Holly Schallberg and her family have a wide assortment of animals.

"This is the original family homestead," says Holly. "And we've got horses, mules, two goats, a bunch of chickens and a miniature pony."

They recently added one more to the menagerie - a Canada goose that Holly has labeled "Lincoln." He got his name because the honker apparently has the hots for Holly's hot rod Lincoln, a 2010 MKZ.

"He has no interest in any of us," says Holly. "It is the car. He likes the tires."

And the goose has a jealous streak. Lincoln attacks family members who spend too much time near the car.

That's not all. The bird follows the car wherever it goes.

Holly found out the hard way how far this waterfowl will take his affection for her car the day after Lincoln landed in her yard. Holly's has only one explanation for Lincoln's infatuation.

"He's in love, it's the car. It's not me. He won't follow me to the mailbox, he won't follow me anywhere else, he will not leave this car," she says.

So Lincoln will be within an arm's length of the Lincoln when he's not dodging street signs, power poles, or oncoming traffic. There are times, when Holly slows down, that Lincoln slides in front of the car, putting the brakes on the drive and Holly's day, which makes running errands much more difficult. Holly says she has been needing to get her nails done for a week.

"I have Red Boxes that are late, I can't go to the grocery store, I can't get anything done because he monopolizes the car," explains Holly.

So this has become the new normal for Holly and her car, at least for now. Or at least until Lincoln finds another mate for nesting season.

Until then, Holly Shallberg will be known as the Mother Goose of Canyon County. The only one with a literal wing-man whenever she takes her Lincoln for a drive.

"Makes for a great story." She admits, "I still can't go get my nails done. Maybe tomorrow." But probably not.

