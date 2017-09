According to HPD’s Twitter, the turtle was found wandering on Memorial at Waugh. (Photo: HPD/Turtle)

HOUSTON – Houston police and the SPCA helped rescue a large alligator snapping turtle early Tuesday.

According to HPD’s Twitter, the turtle was found wandering on Memorial at Waugh.

The SPCA was called in to safely relocate the turtle.

© 2017 KHOU-TV