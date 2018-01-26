Katy family welcomes back owls every year

A Houston-area family has welcomed house guests to their second-story flower box for the eighth winter in a row.

A horned owl named “Rosie” has once again picked the Smiths' home in Katy as the spot to nest and raise her owlets.

“It’s pretty special,” said homeowner Kevin Smith. “We enjoy it.”

Smith said Rosie and her “husband” first found their home eight years ago.

“One day, my daughter came home from school and told me that she was hearing some hooting outside her window,” Smith said. “And I, frankly, didn’t believe her at the time.”

It was the owl daughter Hayden Smith named “Rosie.”

Rosie laid eggs that winter and raised the little owlets and by March they were gone.

But Rosie came back the next year; the year after that; and the year after that.

“It is exciting, for sure. All the neighbors know they all know the owl,” Smith said. “It’s definitely a neat experience.”

The Smiths start looking for Rosie to appear around Halloween each year. She lays two or three eggs by Christmas, and by mid-January, the owlets have hatched.

Smith says Rosie has never bothered any humans but says she and her owlets are not the tidiest house guests.

Sometimes the owl leaves behind the bones and body parts of other animals she brings to the flower box to feed her owlets. Rosie had the back-end of a rabbit in the flower box the day KHOU 11 News came to visit the nest.

The owlets grow quickly, and within a few weeks of hatching, they are ready to leave the flower box.

“And slowly but surely, they’ll start to fly,” Smith said. “You may see them for a week or so, and before you know it, they’re gone.”

But undoubtedly the Smiths can expect to see Rosie again in the fall when the weather begins to change.

Of the thousands of homes in the Katy suburbs, Rosie picked the Smith house.

This wise owl knows it best — there’s no place like home.

