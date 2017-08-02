Katy family reunited with dog that disappeared three years ago

A Katy family has been reunited with their beloved dog, Beau, more than three years after he disappeared. (LaBounty family)

KATY, TEXAS - A Katy family has been reunited with their beloved dog more than three years after he disappeared.

Leslie and Michael LaBounty adopted Beau from Citizens for Animal Protection when he was a puppy. The Rhodesian ridgeback mix became part of their family and their two sons adored him.

In March of 2014, the family was heartbroken when Beau got out of the backyard. They called shelters, put signs all over the neighborhood and posts on social media but there was no sign of Beau.

“After many months of searching, praying and crying, we finally had to come to terms that he was never coming back,” Leslie said.

They adopted another dog named Zeus but never forgot about Beau.

Late Monday night, their phone rang with shocking news: Beau had been found.

Turns out, Beau had ventured several miles away to a school construction site near I-10 and the Grand Parkway. He had apparently lived there for a couple of years and was fed by construction workers and neighbors.

“Beau became very popular and everyone was concerned for him,” Leslie said.

With the new school set to open, something had to be done about the stray dog.





A group of women decided to try and capture Beau, but it wasn't easy. After many failed attempts, they were about to call it quits, but no one wanted to see Beau end up in a shelter. They decided to give it one last try.

“This amazing group of ladies went there Monday night and never gave up,” Leslie said.

They finally trapped Beau and were surprised to see that he was neutered. They decide to have him wanded and were thrilled to learn that Beau was chipped.

He’s now back with the LaBountys and his new brother Zeus, getting plenty of tender loving care. They're not sure where Beau was before he turned up at the construction site.

If only dogs could talk.

© 2017 KHOU-TV