K9 Hero remembered by New Braunfels Police Department

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department is honoring a former K9 officer by wearing a black band over their badge for the first five days of 2017.

Hero, a K9 that served NBPD for more than ten years, was laid to rest Sunday next to other former K9 officers Rico and Oscar.

"Hero was not just a partner but a member of my family," Hero's handler Cpl. Bill Spence said. "He was a great dog, he loved his work, and he was very good at it. Our family at NBPD and at home will miss him."

The department decided to wear the black band on the badge in support of Hero's trainer and family at home.

