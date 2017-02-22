K-9 shooting to serve as new training lesson

Photo: KHOU

HOUSTON – Police K-9 trainers plan to use the shooting of a Houston Police dog by a fellow officer in their academy classes.

At Houston K-9 Academy in southwest Houston, police officers from various agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and HPD, find partners from Europe.

The academy imports German Shepherds to train with handlers. Over the course of months and years, the duos form tight bonds and ways to communicate even in chaos and confusion.

“The communication is just like a spouse,” Jaz Stanze, co-owner of the academy said. “It’s constant all the time.”

Stanze trains teams weekly and has for the past four years.

She called what happened in the Greenspoint area Wednesday “very rare.” In that incident, a police K9 bit a fellow officer during a chase; that officer then shot the dog twice.

“K-9’s just don’t go out and launch and try to attack the first person they see,” Stanze said. “They’re highly trained, continual training as I just mentioned. I can’t tell you what happened (Wednesday). I’m not going to assume either. I can say the dog is highly trained and officers are highly trained and it’s just an accident.”

Moments after the bite, Stanze’s phone rang. The officer and Jake, the dog shot, are both alive and recovering. Still, the entire episode hurts at the academy.

“All we can think is just like we do in training, what can we do to better the situation,” Stanze said. “As anything, we go into re-evaluation.”

They plan to find out exactly what happened, then use it in training so that something similar never happens again.

