Illegal wolf hybrids seized during raid in Pennsylvania

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Allegations of animal abuse led humane officers to a shocking discovery during a raid in Washington County.

CBS Pittsburgh reports wolf hybrids were among nearly a dozen animals seized from the raided home in Bentleyville on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says many of the animals were mistreated.

Eleven animals were seized from a home on Spring Street. Officials say many of them were terrible condition.

"They did not have any food out. There are bags of food in the house," said Officer Richard Joyce, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. "There was no readily available water for any of the animals downstairs, at all, where they were caged up."

Washington County humane officers and state Game officials raided the home around 9 a.m. after getting reports that the homeowner, identified as Fred Framelli, had illegal animals inside.

State Game Commission officials say that's exactly what they found.

"There are three hybrid wolf-dogs as we speak, that we know about, at this time," said Officer Joyce. "Any wolf hybrid is illegal in Pennsylvania under Title 34 of the Game and Wildlife Code."

