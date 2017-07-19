Humane Society to take in more than 50 dogs from alleged puppy mill in La.

(Photo: Houston Humane Society)

HOUSTON - More than 50 dogs were transported from a La. animal control center to the Houston Humane Society after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill situation.

According to the Houston Humane Society, many of the dogs are pregnant and suffering from severe periodontal disease.

The dogs will receive treatment in Houston as part of their road to recovery.

The Humane Society said the dogs came from a suspected puppy mill in St. Landry Parish. They were reportedly living in their own feces with little care.

"St. Landry Parish has one of the lowest income rates in the state of Louisiana," wrote the Humane Society. "With limited funds and even less resources, representatives reached out to the Houston Humane Society for help saving the dogs."

Photos: Rescued dogs from alleged puppy mill in La.

Each dog will be spayed or neutered.

If you would like to adopt or foster one of these dogs, visit here.

