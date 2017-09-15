How you can help animals impacted by Harvey

Lose a pet during the flood? Approx. 400 dogs and 100 cats displaced by Harvey are now at the 'Pet Reunion Pavilion' at NRG Arena. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of Game Day Sundays. Photos: Sarah Zizinia / KHOU.com

HOUSTON - Shelters have opened all over the Houston area to help pets and animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Animal shelters and welfare groups are working overtime to keep displaced animals safe and hoping to reunite them with their families. Due to the large volume of animals in need, shelters are running low on supplies. Many people are wondering how they can help - here are some ideas:

The Houston Humane Society is in 'desperate need' of plastic pet carriers. They have run out and are in need of at least 100 by Monday. If you have a gently used one that you are willing to part with, please drop it by the shelter at 14700 Almeda Rd. Friday or Saturday.

Hurricane Harvey Animals of Galveston County is housing displaced animals in La Marque at Gulf Greyhound Park. Several Galveston Co. animal shelters have come together to put all displaced animals in one place, including League City Animal Shelter, Bayou Animal Services and the Galveston Island Humane Society. They are running out of room and are in need of fosters to temporarily care for lost animals. Don't have room to foster? They are accepting donations and items off their wish list. Click here for donation information. The group's Facebook page will be posting updates daily. Click here for more information.

The 'Pet Reunion Pavilion' is open at NRG Arena to help reunite lost pets with their families. They are in need of volunteers and supplies. You can search the database for lost pets and get more information on their website. Click here to see their Amazon wish list. Owners are given 30 days to reunite with their dogs and cats. After that, there will be a major adoption event on October 14 for anyone who might want the animals. The pavilion is a partnership of Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive!, Houston Pets Alive! and Houston PetSet.

BARC, the City of Houston animal shelter, is in need of monetary donations, supplies and volunteers.

The Houston SPCA is also working to reunite lost pets with their families. You can search their database of lost pets by clicking here. They are also in need of fosters.

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is hosting a pop-up shelter at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 9333 Airport Rd. in Conroe, which is serving as a hub for lost and found pets after Harvey. If you are looking for an animal that was lost in that area, click here for the online database. They are in need of monetary donations, supplies and volunteers. Click here for more information.

