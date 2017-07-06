KHOU
Houstonians encounter numerous dead bats along Buffalo Bayou

If you run around Buffalo Bayou, you may have noticed a lot of dead bats recently. We got to the bottom of why that's happening.

Jason Miles and KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:20 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

HOUSTON - If you run around Buffalo Bayou, you may have noticed many dead bats.

It turns out they’re baby bats that fall from colonies underneath the Waugh Drive overpass and other bridges.

Bat experts tell us some of them also attempt to fly for the first time, but don’t make it.

Fireworks and other noises can also startle bat pups, resulting in falls.

Joggers, cyclists and golf carts become hazards once they land on the trails. Experts also say there are thousands of baby bats born during the summer months.

