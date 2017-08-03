Houston Zoo's new baby sea lion gets a name, takes swim lessons

The Houston Zoo's new baby sea lion, Max, has begun swim lessons. Photos: Stephanie Adams / Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo's five-week-old sea lion has been given a name: Max!

The California sea lion was named by two of the zoo's donors. Jim and Beverly Postl won the honor of naming the pup at the zoo’s annual fundraising gala in April, Zoo Ball. Jim says he chose the name because, “I wanted my grandsons to call me Max. However my wife and daughters thought I was out of my mind and nixed that.”

Max has also begun swim lessons. According to the zoo, sea lions don't swim when they are born and must be taught by their mothers. Max’s mother, Cali, has been cautiously allowing Max to play in ever-increasing depths of water under the careful supervision of his trainers.

