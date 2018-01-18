Houston Zoo mourns the loss of 20-year-old jaguar

Kan Balam. Photo: Stephanie Adams / Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo is mourning the loss of a 20-year-old jaguar who lived "well beyond his expected lifespan," according to the zoo.

Kan Balam was euthanized Thursday morning. The zoo says he was well known as one of the carnivore department’s most intelligent animals.

The carnivore staff and veterinary team made the decision after his quality of life began to decline. Jaguars expected lifespan in the wild is between 12-15 years, according to the zoo.

“When caring for aging animals, we first do everything in our power to make sure they have a great quality of life,” said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo.

Kan Balam was born at a zoological facility in Mexico.

© 2018 KHOU-TV