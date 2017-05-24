Houston Zoo animals visit MD Anderson patients

Young patients at MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital got a special treat Wednesday with a visit from some Houston Zoo animals. (Michelle Homer photo)

HOUSTON - Young patients at MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital got a special treat Wednesday with a visit from some Houston Zoo animals.

They got up close and personal with Ernie,a North American porcupine who made a big impression when he stood on his hind legs and waved at the kids.

Zookeepers also brought along a tiny Madagascar tenrec and an Eastern screech owl.

Ten-10-year-old Trey from Houston and 5-year-old Diego from Venezuela agreed the screech owl was their favorite.

“I liked it cause he could turn his head all the way around,” Trey said.

The event was part of the debut of San Diego Zoo Kids, a new television channel for patients that features real-life zoo animal experiences through closed circuit television.

The animal-oriented programming is family-friendly, entertaining and educational.

“At the Children’s Cancer Hospital, we are dedicated to providing our young patients with the world’s best cancer treatment, all while enhancing their care experience,” said Richard Gorlick, M.D., division head and chair of Pediatrics at MD Anderson. “We are thankful to the San Diego Zoo Kids channel for providing a wonderful educational opportunity and adding to our resources for our patients and families.”

Funded by businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, San Diego Zoo Kids was launched mainly for hospitals and medical facilities treating pediatric patients It offers up-close video encounters with animals, short videos about caring for animals and quizzes about animals and their habitats.

“The stories we tell on the San Diego Zoo Kids channel not only entertain children and their families during what can be a stressful time, but also hopefully inspire a new generation to appreciate wildlife and their natural habitats,” said Douglas Myers, president and chief executive officer of San Diego Zoo Global. “We’ve heard from several doctors, nurses and families that providing these animal stories has been a resource of calm and comfort for their young patients.”

The channel is available in all of the pediatric rooms and waiting areas.

