HOUSTON – The 40th annual Houston World Series of Dog Shows returns to NRG Park Wednesday through Sunday.

Performances and demonstrations include agility, barn hunt, canine musical freestyle, creative dog grooming, Frisbee® and obedience.

General show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Wednesday is free admission and parking. Tickets at the door are usually $15. Children 12 and under get in free! Parking is $12 cash.

One of the performers at the show will be Teri Rolph, the only canine fitness trainer listed in the state. She and her dogs will perform dance moves.

Rolph is on staff at Houston Dog Ranch in Spring Branch. The ranch is four acres of doggie heaven which includes all kinds of training, private cabins with flat screen TV’s and fire places, a bone shaped swimming pool, a dock diving pool and individual dock diving classes for owners and pets.

For more info about the dog show, visit: www.houstondogshows.com

For more info about Houston Dog Ranch, visit: http://www.houstondogranch.com/

