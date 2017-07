A Houston woman is getting preventative treatment for rabies after being bitten by a rabid bat. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston woman is getting preventative treatment for rabies after being bitten by a rabid bat.

It happened last week in a parking garage off of Memorial Drive near Buffalo Bayou.

Officials with the Health Department say they were able to catch the bat that later tested positive for the rabies virus.

Rabies in humans can be deadly, but they are very rare.

