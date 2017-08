Houston SPCA seizes dozens of miniature horses from a property near Baytown. Photo: Houston SPCA

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA rescued approximately 40 miniature horses from a property in Baytown.

According to the organization, the horses were suffering from a variety of medical conditions. A team of cruelty investigators and specialists responded to the scene and are taking the horses away for care.

Stay with KHOU.com for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV