Houston Huts 4 Mutts aims to build dog homes for low-income pet-owners

Houston PetSet is hosting a Build Day Saturday to bring animal welfare-related nonprofits, public shelters and community volunteers together with Houston Huts 4 Mutts .

HOUSTON – Houston PetSet is hosting a Build Day Saturday to bring animal welfare-related nonprofits, public shelters and community volunteers together with Houston Huts 4 Mutts.

Houston Huts 4 Mutts helps build dog homes to be given away to low-income pet-owners or homeless dogs who live outside around the city of Houston.

The Animal Justice League and Pup Squad Animal Rescue will be there – will you be there, too?

To volunteer for a shift, please sign up here: https://houstonpetset.salsalabs.org/emergencyhutsformuttsbuildjanuary132018/index.html

NewQuest Properties will be hosting and Faust Distributing and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company will be providing tasty craft beers for the volunteers to toast their efforts during our celebratory lunch afterwards along with tasty fare from food truck Muiishi Makirritos!

Due to liability reasons, this event is strictly limited to participants ages 18+ with no exceptions. Children ages 17 or under will not be permitted on site.

© 2018 KHOU-TV