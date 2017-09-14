Houston Humane Society receives $25,000 from President Trump

President Trump's letter to the Houston Humane Society (Photo: Houston Humane Society)

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society says President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have followed up on their promise to donate $25,000 to the organization.

Not long after Harvey flooded Houston, the White House reached out to several organizations to notify them a donation would be coming.

The Humane Society wrote on Facebook the check arrived Wednesday along with a kind note. The organization shared a snapshot of it.

“Animals are truly non-partisan members of society, can use help from both sides of the aisle” said Sherry Ferguson, Executive Director for the Houston Humane Society. “Our shelter is so grateful for the first family’s decision to make animals a top priority as Houstonians work to rebuild our city from the devastation left behind by Harvey.”

The HHS says it plans to use the President and First Lady’s generous gift to help pets and their human parents in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

