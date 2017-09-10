Houston families reunite with pets after Harvey

As life gets back to the “new normal” in Houston, some lucky pets and their owners are being reunited. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - As life gets back to the “new normal” in Houston, some lucky pets and their owners are being reunited.

One 8-year-old boy and his mother were forced to leave their cat Garfield as the floodwaters crept closer to their home. They were so worried about him, they called the Houston SPCA for help.

The shelter sent out its water rescue team to save Garfield and kept him at the shelter until the Wyndham family came to get him.

On Sunday, the family and Garfield were reunited, and the Houston SPCA says this is just one of the many happy reunions they’ve seen since the water started to recede.

