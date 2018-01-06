(Photo: Jason Miles, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - You’ve heard of things going to the dogs, but this weekend, the George R. Brown Center is going to the cats!

The Houston Cat Club will hold its 65th annual charity cat show at the center.

“Dogs love you unconditionally,” said one participant. “Cats take a number and get back to you.”

Dozens of cats will be on display this weekend at the GRB.

“This is the biggest show in the country this weekend,” said Houston Cat Club president Becky Galloway.

Galloway will bring her own award-winning Maine Coon cat.

“His name is Crockett,” said Galloway. “He was born on Texas Independence Day.”

Current and national champions will be among the cats filling cages at the show.

“There are 40 possible breeds that can be entered and we have at least 30 of those breeds that will be at the show Saturday and Sunday,” said Galloway.

In addition to the animals, cat-inspired products will be on sale.

Steve McCartney’s hand-crafted cat trees are included.

“You know, I don’t like brag about the quality of them,” said McCartney. “But they’re good.”

One built on parts of an actual tree trunk costs $650.

The show features pedigreed cats and those with more interesting ancestry.

“And any profits that we make we like to donate to any local animal welfare organizations,” said Galloway.

That’s a “purrrfectly” good reason to come to the cat show, which runs Saturday and Sunday in exhibit hall A.



