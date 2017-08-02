KHOU
Houston animal rescue needs help in national competition

An area rescue group, Rescued Pets Movement, is currently vying for in the nationwide Macy's Shop for a Cause challenge and they need your help to win $100,000.

They need the Houston community to power them to first place. The top prize is $100,000, and they could use the financial support.

The contest ends Aug. 9, so your help is needed now. 

Click here for more information on how you can help them.

