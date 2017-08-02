Houston animal rescue needs help in national competition

HOUSTON – An area rescue group, Rescued Pets Movement, is currently vying for in the nationwide Macy’s Shop for a Cause challenge and they need your help to win $100,000.
They need the Houston community to power them to first place. The top prize is $100,000, and they could use the financial support.
The contest ends Aug. 9, so your help is needed now.
Click here for more information on how you can help them.
