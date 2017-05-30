Horse reported stolen from rescue organization

Officials with a horse rescue in Galveston County say someone cut through their fence and stole a horse. (Photo: KHOU)

LA MARQUE, Texas -- Officials with a horse rescue in Galveston County say someone cut through their fence and stole a horse.

Workers noticed the horse, named Reynolds, was missing after doing a head count at the Habitat for Horses property in La Marque on Monday.

Reynolds is a 6-year-old small horse that was rescued about two years ago.

After checking the fence, ranch manager Denise Robinson says she realized Reynolds had been taken.

“You could see there were several strands of wire, and it was a clean cut right across the wire,” Robinson said.

The 45 other horses on the property were unharmed. Robinson worries Reynolds was an easy target because of his personality.

“He’s super sweet, loves people, and we just want him back,” Robinson said.

Habitat for Horses is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of their horse.

Anyone with information is asking to call La Marque Police.

