Horse reported stolen from rescue found in Hitchcock

LA MARQUE, Texas -- A horse reported stolen from a La Marque rescue facility earlier this week was found Thursday on a property in Hitchcock.

Officials with Habitat for Horses say someone cut through the fence on their property and stole the horse, named Reynolds.

Authorities say Reynolds was dehydrated and a bit anxious but otherwise OK.

Habitat for Horses officials plan to meet with police Friday.

