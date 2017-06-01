Horse reported stolen from rescue found in Hitchcock

LA MARQUE, Texas -- A horse reported stolen from a La Marque rescue facility earlier this week was found Thursday on a property in Hitchcock.
Officials with Habitat for Horses say someone cut through the fence on their property and stole the horse, named Reynolds.
Authorities say Reynolds was dehydrated and a bit anxious but otherwise OK.
Habitat for Horses officials plan to meet with police Friday.
