Hockley boy reels in catfish with snake attached

HOCKLEY, Texas -- A KHOU 11 viewer shared video Monday of her 10-year-old son fighting with a snake over a fish!

Heather Burman of Hockley sent in the video of the diamondback water snake that latched onto the catfish. Her son, Chipper, had just reeled in the fish.

Chipper is familiar with snakes because he has two pet ball pythons, and he wasn’t worried about being bitten because the water snake was already on the fish (and it wasn’t venomous).

Chipper ended up throwing both the snake and the catfish back into the water.

