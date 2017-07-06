HCSO: Woman charged with animal cruelty after leaving dog in hot car

HOUSTON - A Houston woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving her dog in a hot car.

Someone saw the beagle Wednesday in a car parked in the 6900 block of FM 1960 and called the Harris County Sheriff’s Departments.

Deputies say the windows were rolled down “to a small space” but the dog was panting profusely. The dog was lying on its side and did not come when called by a deputy.

The owner was located in Buffalo Wild Wings and the dog was let out.

Cynthia Jimenez told deputies she was picking up food from the restaurant, according to the HCSO. But restaurant employees say Jimenez and her family had sat down to eat.

Jimenez was charged with animal cruelty.

The high Wednesday was 95, according to KHOU 11 News Meteorologist David Paul.

From the U.S. Humane Society:

When it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 116 degrees within an hour.

When it's 80 degrees Fahrenheit outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 99 degrees within 10 minutes.

Rolling down the windows has been shown to have little effect on the temperature inside a car.

