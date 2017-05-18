Harris County Animal Shelter looking for temporary foster homes

The Harris County Animal Shelter is looking for people to open their homes to a shelter dog or cat (temporarily) to help avoid euthanasia due to space limitations.

HOUSTON - HOUSTON – The Harris County Animal Shelter is looking for temporary homes for their dogs and cats in need.

Animals who are too young to be in a shelter environment, as well as sick or injured animals, need homes to recover in.

Foster length can range from a few weeks to a few months, depending on what a foster can offer.

The shelter also needs short-term foster homes for dogs and cats being transported to other states where adoptive families are waiting.

While the animals wait to make the trip, they need temporary homes anywhere from two to three weeks.

If you would like to help, email the shelter directly at foster@hcphes.org or call 281-999-3181. The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in Houston.

