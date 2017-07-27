Happy tails: Sailor to be reunited with his K9 partner

Master-At-Arms Chief Petty Officer Fabian Salazar and Max faced danger together as an explosive detection team in Afghanistan. (Mission K9 Rescue)

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS - A sailor will soon be reunited with his four-legged buddy – three years after they served together in Afghanistan.

Master-At-Arms Chief Petty Officer Fabian Salazar and Max faced danger together as an explosive detection team until 2013.

Salazar received several combat awards but he credits them all to his four-legged partner.

Salazar and Max were stationed together when they returned from Afghanistan but that changed when Salazar was reassigned in 2014.

When Max, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired in March, Salazar was far away in Guantanamo Bay. Mission K9 Rescue stepped in and flew Max from Washington to Magnolia to take care of him until Salazar returned.

“It is important to honor and protect all of our military heroes; both two and four-footed,” said Kristen Maurer, president of Mission K9 Rescue. “Military working dogs have been a vital, life-saving part of our armed services and they deserve our support when they can no longer work.”

On Friday, Salazar and Max will be together again at Mission K9’s Rescue facility in Magnolia.

“I am so excited and thankful to be reconnected with Max.” Salazar said. “With the help of his other handlers, who kept in contact with me after we parted ways, I was able to adopt him, and with the help of Mission K9 Rescue, I was able to be reunited with him.”

To learn more about Mission K9 Rescue, click here.

