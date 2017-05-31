'Gator season' means more potential encounters in Houston area

Experts say alligator sightings are up in the Houston area as “gator season” begins. (Photo: KHOU)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Experts say alligator sightings are up in the Houston area as “gator season” begins.

A scaly gator slinking through the grass couldn’t be more cute to Christy Korboth.

“I’m known as the 'Gator Girl,'” Korboth said.

She loves the animals and makes a living safely removing them from places they shouldn’t be.

Korboth removed one from a Fort Bend County neighborhood on Friday after it was spotted in someone’s driveway.

“She ended up being 7 feet 6 inches,” Korboth said.

She says it’s been a busy week as gators come out of a hibernation-like state.

“Last year, we were seeing smaller ones moving around this time and we saw big ones toward the end of the season,” Korboth said. “But this year’s different. We’re seeing the really big ones moving around right now.”

The gators are in search of food and places to call home. That includes ponds like the one in the neighborhood where the latest capture occurred.

“And right now, it’s mating season, too, so alligators are out on the prowl,” Korboth said.

The best advice is to keep your distance if you spot a gator, particularly near the water.

“But if you enter that water, that’s gator territory, and they will defend it,” Korboth said.

She and others will respond in cases where man and gator can’t coexist. One big issue is people feeding the animals. Keep in mind, you could be fined up to $500 for feeding or harassing an alligator.

© 2017 KHOU-TV