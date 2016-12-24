Donor gives thousands to cover adoption fees at NC animal shelter

The Forsyth Humane Society received a $5,000 anonymous donation this week to cover the adoption fees for all 48 animals in the shelter! (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Nearly 50 adorable cats and dogs are all going home for the holidays, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

The Forsyth Humane Society received a $5,000 anonymous donation this week to cover the adoption fees for all 48 animals in the shelter!

That means adoptions are free until each one finds a new “fur-ever home!”

Alex Watkins, Marketing Coordinator for the Forsyth Humane Society says the shelter was packed on Friday with potential adopters who were all eager to bring home a new family member.

“Walking in this morning and seeing a line standing outside our door for people excited to adopt, it just fills my heart,” said Watkins. “It restores my faith in humanity and it really feels you with Christmas spirit!”

The West Forsyth High School Key Club donated 200 handmade dog toys to give out to families who adopt.

“Animals are just like us. The complete us,” said Theresa Bryant, Director of the WFHS Key Club. “They are our soulmates, totally. I think it's amazing that somebody actually did this.”

For Bruce Smith, the new owner of a puppy adopted from the shelter, the whole experience is pretty emotional.

“It makes me really thankful that somebody knows the real meaning of Christmas,” said Smith. “It truly makes me want to cry, it does. It makes me want to cry to know that they helped me and without the donation, I can't say that I will be standing here holding her now.”

The Forsyth Humane Society is a no-kill shelter.

So all the animals will stay there until they are adopted.

But Watkins says they definitely wouldn't be able to adopt out all the animals as quickly, without that generous anonymous donation.

If you're interested in adding a new furry friend to your family, you still have time.

At the time of this report, the Forsyth Humane Society says 18 animals have been adopted.

Eight adoptions are pending.

There are 22 animals still available for adoption.

For details on how to adopt from the Forsyth Humane Society, click here.



(© 2016 WFMY)